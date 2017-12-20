Wani shocked on brutal murder of Iqbal

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Expressing deep senses of shock and sorrow over the cold-blooded murder of Kashmiri youth Asif Iqbal by Indian forces at Kupwara, the veteran human rights activist and Central Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has said that Indian occupation forces have turned Kashmir into a slaughter house where innocent Kashmiris were being killed mercilessly without any rhyme or reason.

Talking to this Correspondent here the Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front said that killing of Kashmiri youths has become a routine for trigger happy Indian occupation forces enjoying a culture of impunity under various black laws enforced in the disputed territory.

“The exemption from prosecution it (culture of impunity) provides to military personnel, is a major source of human rights violations in the region”, he said.

Expressing dismay over the mainstream political parties’ apathy towards the miseries of Kashmiri people he said that it was quite astonishing to see that on one hand occupation forces have unleashed reign of terror in the valley while on the other so-called public representatives were seen defending the killers of Kashmiris in a bid to please their masters.

“These political hacks have sold their conscience for their petty interests”, Wani said adding that how long would these soulless political leeches fed on the blood of innocent Kashmiris.

Demanding an independent probe into the gruesome killing of Asif Iqbal, Vcie Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front said that perpetrators involved in this dastardly act should be brought to justice.

Urging the world Human Rights Organizations to take up the issue at international level Wani said that it was time that the Indian occupation forces involved in serious crimes in Kashmir should be hold accountable for their crimes in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Wani expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of mother of senior journalist Zahir-ud-Din and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.