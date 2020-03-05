Wani hails OIC envoy’s statement on Kashmir, Palestine

Mirpur (Ajk)

Veteran Rights Activist and Senior Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday hailed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef M Al Dobeay for reiterating and reaffirming the Islamic body’s commitment and the continued support for the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine dispute.

Expressing his gratitude to member countries of the OIC for their consistent support to Kashmir cause, he aid, “There is no doubt that the OIC has always voiced its concern over the situation in the region but given the volatile situation in the region it is imperative that the august body should take some bold steps to mitigate the unending sufferings of the Kashmiri people who have been facing the brunt of Indian state terrorism.”

Kashmiris, he said, have attached high hopes to the OIC for the resolution of lingering dispute.—APP