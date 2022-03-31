Wang Yi holds talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, says ‘cannot allow Cold War mentality to be revived’

Beijing: State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who visited China to attend the Third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, in Tunxi, Anhui Province.

Wang Yi said that China and Pakistan maintained frequent interaction and strategic communication recently, which reflects the high-level strategic coordination and solid mutual trust between the two countries.

In the face of the complex and volatile international and regional situation, the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has withstood the test and shown strong vitality, becoming an important factor in safeguarding regional peace and stability. No matter how the international situation changes, China will continue to view and promote China-Pakistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and will, as always, support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity. We will be Pakistan’s most reliable partner and staunchest supporter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulated Wang Yi on his successful visit to Pakistan and his attendance at the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying that Islamic countries spoke highly of China’s participation and welcomed the enhancement of relations with China.

FM Qureshi further said that Pakistan and China have supported each other through thick and thin and have never let each other down. The ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China serves as the cornerstone of bilateral relations and Pakistan has always been firmly committed to upholding the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. Pakistan is ready to maintain sound communication with China and firmly support each other in safeguarding its respective core interests.

The two sides exchanged views on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and agreed to continue to promote the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Qureshi said that Pakistan would make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue. Qureshi said that Pakistan and the OIC are deeply concerned about the multiple challenges brought by the spillover of the crisis to developing countries, and they advocate respecting international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

As the Chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan is willing to work with China to adopt a common position and make a unified voice.

Wang Yi said, like other developing countries, China and Pakistan are committed to the general direction of restoring peace through dialogue and negotiation. Given the current situation, it is important to guard against the negative spillover effects of the Ukraine crisis.

Wang Yi also reiterated the need to avoid the resurgence of the Cold War mentality in Asia.

“We cannot allow Cold War mentality to be revived, camp confrontation to be repeated in Asia.”

China is ready to work with Pakistan and neighbouring countries to play a constructive role in and make Asia’s contributions to regional and world peace and stability.