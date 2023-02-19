Wang: China supports Pakistan in maintaining security, stability

China firmly supports Pakistan in maintaining security and stability, as well as achieving development and revitalization, and stands ready to provide assistance to the best of its ability to help Pakistan overcome temporary difficulties.

Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made these remarks during a meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference, which opened on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said China and Pakistan were “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and “China-Pakistan friendship is rock solid.”

“China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the strategic consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and build an even closer community of shared future in the new era”, he said.

Bilawal expressed satisfaction over the development of Pakistan-China relations. He stressed that China was Pakistan’s all-weather friend and “an important pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy is to strengthen relations with China and promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”

Pakistan would resolutely fight terrorism and spare no effort to ensure the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens in Pakistan, he said. The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening mutual support under the current international situation.