Wana: Third All Pakistan Football tournament Final match of ends

All Pakistan third football tournament Young Mughal final match has come to an end at FC Scouts Ground in Wana, South Waziristan. Silab Club Miranshah won the final match against Chashma Green Club Miranshah and won the trophy.

Special guest of this final match were DIG FC South (Brigadier) Shahid Obaro and Commandant South Waziristan Scouts Muhammad Owais Shamim. In addition, Assistant Commissioner Wana Basheer Khan, tribal elders Malik Bismillah Khan, Malik Allauddin and Malik Mirdal were present in large numbers from all walks of life.

However, besides the locals, thousands of spectators from other parts of the country came to watch the match. General Secretary of the tournament Jalal Din Wazir while giving details to the media said, A total of 42 renowned football teams from across the country participated in this tournament, which included 16 non-local and 26 local teams.

The tournament started on May 26 at the South Waziristan Scouts Wana Ground and the final match was played between the two teams today. And it ended well. The final match was played between Silab Club Miranshah and Chashma Green Club Miranshah which ended in a draw till the final stage. The Empire decided between the two teams through a penalty shootout.

In which Silab Club Miranshah defeated Chashma Green Club Miranshah by penalty shootout and won the final match. On this occasion, DIG FC South (Brigadier) Shahid Obro gave 100,000 cash prizes to the players of Winner team and 75,000 cash prizes to the players of Runner-up team.

Later, he said that a vibrant society is incomplete without health. After a long time in Waziristan.