Wana protest continues

Adam Khan Wazir Wana

The sit-in in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan Azamwarsak area of Birmal Tehsil continued for nineteen days as protestors committed to continue protest till the fulfillment of their legitimate demands.

Apart from local tribal elders, political leaders people belonging to different schools of thought participated in the protest demonstration. While talking sit-in protestors viewed that government should immediately resolve the legitimate demands and take practical steps in this respect. Participants reiterated that until the legitimate demands of the people of this area are not resolved, the sit-in will continue.

In the Pak-Afghan border, the local people should be allowed to protect their natural crop, (Pine) Chalghoza, and the herdsmen should be given unrestricted access to their cattle. To install mobile towers in certain areas and provide 3G/4G services where there are mobile towers. Government educational institutions and health centers have been dysfunctional for a long time in different areas of tehsil birmal, so they should be functionality.