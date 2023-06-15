Walks and seminars held to mark anti-dengue day

On the instructions of the Punjab government, Anti-Dengue Day was observed in the Rawalpindi district like other districts of the province.

All government, semi-government departments, institutions and organization premises were cleaned besides holding special walks and seminars to create awareness among the masses against dengue and to adopt precautionary measures for protection from the disease.

In connection with Dengue prevention day, a seminar was held at the Govt Viqar U Nisa University for Women to aware the students fight against dengue.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta as Chief guest said that it was the obligation of everybody to participate in the war against dengue and this was the sole way to overcome it.

He said that government cannot fight dengue individually without public support and the public will have to stand shoulder by shoulder with the government.

Speaking on the occasion PML N leader Barrister Danial Chauadary said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to play his role in controlling dengue and protecting citizens from this dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and letting no place wet or stagnant water anywhere around them.

He further said that nations unitedly confront the challenges in times of test to survive like a live nation in the world.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company organized a walk for creating awareness among the people which was participated by the officials of RWMC staff.