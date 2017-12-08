Sindh Council for Rehabilitation of Differently Abled Persons will organize an awareness walk in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities from Arts council to Karachi Press Club on Dec 8, at 3.30 pm.
Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz will lead awareness walk, said a statement on Thursday.—APP
Walk
