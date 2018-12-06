Walk to create awareness against corruption held

Rawalpindi

In connection with the World Anti-Corruption Day, a walk was held here on Thursday to create awareness against the menace of corruption.

The walk was jointly organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Anti-Corruption Establishment and Social Welfare Department.

Chairman PHA, Asif Mehmood led the walk while Director Anti-Corruption Arif Raheem, officers, officials of different departments and representatives of civil society participated in it.

The walk started from Rawalpindi Press Club and culminated at Liaqat Bagh.

Addressing the participants, Chairman PHA and Director Anti-Corruption pointed out that corruption was major problem of the country, adding that the misuse of resources and powers had pushed the country to the verge of crises.—APP

