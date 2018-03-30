Walk & seminar to promote cleanliness, greenery

Staff Reporter

The Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a seminar and walk with the theme of “Clean and Green UVAS” on Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk and took the round of the campus while UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, a number of students and faculty members participated in the walk while carrying banners and placards to highlight the messages regarding importance of cleanliness and greenery.

Later, VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the seminar. In his address, he said that everyone must play their individual role for keeping our surroundings neat and clean. “Cleanliness is also helpful in overcoming environmental hazards and other problems facing the human beings,” he added.

He urged students to launch cleanliness and tree-plantation campaign especially in the residential area and university hostels to keep their environment clean and green.