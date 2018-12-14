Walk, seminar on ‘Say No To Corruption’ held at Isra University

Staff Reporter

Isra University in collaboration with Isra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, School of Engineering & Applied Science and Pakistan Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences organized a Walk, Poster Competition and Seminar titled “Corruption Free Pakistan” on Anti-Corruption Day here at Islamabad.

Pro Vice Chancellor Isra University Prof. Dr. Altal Ali G Sheikh graced the occasion as chief guest and led the walk. A bunch of students delivered their speeches PVC said, for maximizing the returns of the accountability efforts, focus should be given to the awareness and prevention of corruption with more focus to the education for intolerance towards the corruption to ensure development of the country and transformation into a vibrant society.

He urged the gathering to renew commitments to say enough is enough and no more corruption. He said that “mothers have a major impact in bringing up children and their attitude and development, “Say No to Corruption” is intended to target young ladies in Universities and Colleges who are going to be future mothers of our children He urged women and youth to join the anti-corruption campaign as they can play imperative role in eradication of corruption from our society.

Share on: WhatsApp