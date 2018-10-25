Walk on road safety held

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police with the collaboration of Allied School Hafizabad arranged a walk to create awareness among the people about road safety and adopting preventive measures for avoiding smog.

While giving briefing to students and staff of the school before the walk, Incharge Education Unit Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, ASI Tahir Shah urged the student that new generation could prove themselves a cultured and educated nation to abide by the traffic rules.

