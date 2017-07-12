Walk held to create awareness about population explosion

Rawalpindi

To mark World Population Day with theme Family Planning, empowering people and Developing Nation, an awareness walk was held here at Holy family Hospital. Addressing participants of the walk, District Population Welfare Officer , Shireen Sukhan said the issue of rapid population growth can only be resolved with cooperation of the masses and Population Welfare Department is trying its utmost to expand reproductive health services in all areas.

She informed that Adolescent Centres had been established in Punjab for counseling and guidance of youngsters about the challenges of population explosion while mobile units have also been activated to provide reproductive health facilities at the doorstep. She further said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, all required facilities had been provided to improve services of Population Welfare Department.

Health professionals, representatives of civil society, officers of Population Welfare Department and Social Mobilizers participated in the walk. —APP