Walk held to create awareness about narcotics

The Ministry for Narcotics Control in collaboration with National Highways and Motorways, Islamabad Traffic Police and Anti-Narcotics Force organized a walk to create awareness among general public against the menace of narcotics. Minister for Narcotics Control Lt Gen( R) Salahuddin Tirmizi along with Secretary Narcotics Control Iqbal Mehmood and Director General ANF Maj Gen Musarrat also participated in the walk, said a press release.

The walk, which started from Faisal Masjid, was participated by the people from all walks of life, including students, civil society organizations, judiciary, celebrities and general public.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister for narcotics control said according to a recent survey, more than 670,000 people were drug addicts in the country and the ministry in collaboration with the ANF was striving to reduce their number.

He said it was not the sole responsibility of any law enforcement agency, rather it the collective responsibility of all citizens to play their role in creating awareness among the masses against narcotics. The ANF with limited human resource of just 3,000 personnel could not cope up with the menace, he said, adding a summary had been forwarded to the prime minister to increase the ANF human and infrastructure capital.

Highlighting the efforts being done by the ministry, Secretary Iqbal Mehmood said,” We have engaged media houses, radio channels, and other modes of social media to aware the general public about the evil threat.”

The ANF DG said during the last year alone the force had seized drugs valuing Rs 400 billion in different operations across the country in collaboration with international partners.

He said there was bumper poppy crop in the neighbouring countries, which could be used in producing around 4800 tons of heroine.