Walk to create awareness among voters held

The District Election Commission Khairpur organized a walk on Thursday from district Maryam chowk to Khairpur Press Club on the occasion of Voters Day to create awareness among the masses to register their votes and to play their vital role for electing the next rulers in elections.

District Election Commissioner Masood Ahmed Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner (AC-II) Khairpur Abdul Kareem Memon, scouts, members of civil society and a large number of political and social workers, and elected representatives participated in the walk.

The District Election Commissioner Qureshi said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken an initiative to enhance the turnout of voters in upcoming general elections by introducing District Voters Education Committee in every district of the country.

The committee comprises different stakeholders of the district who are working as a volunteer to educate the citizens about the voter registration process and importance of vote.

He said that every individual should play his/her role to educate others about the importance of vote. The use of vote can strengthen the democratic process in Pakistan and protect the rights of citizens, he added.

Participants of the walk said that the citizens can bring change through ballot.

The democratic process can be strengthened by casting the vote of every individual, people need to come out of their homes to register their vote and cast it on the Election Day, they added.

District Election Commissioner- East, Tabinda Khaliq, Member National Assembly, Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi, Chairman East Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman East Abdul Rauf Khan and other participated in the walk, said a statement.

Addressing the participants MNA Muzammil Qureshi said that events are being organized from various platforms to raise awareness among masses about importance of vote.

He expressed gratitude to the Election Commission of Pakistan for organizing the walk for such an important cause.—APP

Related