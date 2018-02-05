A walk on a cold winter morning..!

Robert Clements

TODAY it’s a good six kilometers I walk or jog daily, but I remember how it started: It was a few years ago and I had always been an avid reader of the Readers Digest. My father was also one, and I remember spending many interesting hours in my childhood, poring over back issues of the magazine. In fact, any knowledge I have of the human anatomy comes solely from reading, “I am John’s heart, or Jane’s tummy or Peter’s liver.”

And yesterday some good soul gifted me the December issue. Like a hungry schoolboy I scanned the index and finally settled for, “How to lose weight by walking.” As usual the Digest gave example upon example of people who had gained tremendously from the advantages of walking, and I, though not having much weight to lose, realized that I had everything to gain by following the article from my old bible, and made an instant decision to start a forty five minute walk the next day……

That was today……..and let me tell that the January chill is not the right time to make such spine chilling decisions. I fought the irresistible temptation of snuggling myself back into the folds of an all seductive blanket, and stumbled with track suit on into the cold. The track suit was a gift also, from parents who at some stage believed that a good enticing costume, would get me onto the road of physical fitness.

The part, I made a beeline for was one, which I had heard had a walkers’ track. I got onto the track, and wondered what pace I should keep. The Readers Digest, I remembered had said that, “it should be walking as if you have some place to go, a level that’s not just strolling but not all out of breath either. Try six kilometers an hour.” Since my body had not been equipped with a speedometer and since even the beginning of a leisurely stroll, was getting me out of breath, I decided I would take it easy. “Rome,” I told myself, “was not built in a day.”

“Lovely outfit!” shouted a neighbor, passing me like a superfast Rajdhani. “Thanks” I shouted to a cloud of dust, as three others walked past me. “Sir,” said the watchman, “this track is meant for walking you are blocking the others by not moving.” “Not moving!” I shouted in near hysteria, “do you realize my muscles are working overtime to keep this pace?”

“Forty five minutes of brisk walking,” said my now not too beloved Digest. I managed fifteen. “Tomorrow,” I told myself as I rested my weary legs in a tub of water, “I’ll do twenty and then maybe in a month reach forty-five.” I looked at my bed and saw the copy of the Readers Digest nestling comfortable in the folds of my blanket, somehow, I did not feel it was a fair exchange of places.!