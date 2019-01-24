Wake up Imran!

The incident of Sahiwal has placed a question mark on the police of Pakistan. CTD has killed 4 people without finding any criminal clue against them. One may think how had the foreign police reacted if it was in place of CTD? If we suppose for a moment that the people in the car were criminals, did they still deserve to be killed such ruthlessly on the main road where the passersby were the witness? Most of all, they are shot in front of their children. What an impact would have been left on these innocent children?

How much disturbed they would be? I cannot take this incident out of my mind when I think about those innocent kids who have seen their parents been killed in front of them. Such a heart wrenching incident this is! Imran Khan claims that he brought reforms in KP police. His government is about to complete half a year, what has he done to bring changes in the police of other provinces? Does he need such incidents to wake up? It is very easy to criticize when you are in opposition but when you are in government; you are answerable for every small incident that happens in your country because you possess the whole control. You need to take initiatives to eradicate the old rules followed in the country.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

