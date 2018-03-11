Wajid Zia unaware what will happen with him in cross-examination: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the opponents of PML-N are trying to weaken it but they will not succeed as the party is gaining more strength. She said PML-N is united and strong under the leadership of former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. She said people of Pakistan stand by the Nawaz Sharif in his struggle for the sanctity of vote and mandate of the elected representatives of the people.

She said the decision about the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate will be made in consultation with allied parties. She said that now governments could not be formed in Pakistan on the basis of false promises and false slogans. She said that the time of raising finger by umpire has passed. She said that the people will vote in 2018 elections on the basis of the performance. She said that the cross examination on the statement of Wajid Zia will be proved decisive for the case, adding that Wajid Zia himself is unaware what will happen with him in cross examination. She said that in public gatherings the people only raise one slogan ‘prime minister Nawaz Sharif’.

While talking to media persons she said people throng in wherever Nawaz Sharif goes because they believe that PML-N is the party that delivers on its promises. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that instead of passing two years not a single corruption has been proved against Nawaz Sharif, adding that Nawaz Sharif served as chief minister Punjab two times and prime minister of Pakistan three times. She said Nawaz Sharif and PML-N have accepted all the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif was not ousted on the basis of any corruption allegation but for not receiving the salary from his own son. She said that Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari stand right and left with Chief Minister Balochistan and Balochistan government is toppled, adding that whole Pakistan is witnessing this. She said that all the political parties who raise slogans against Nawaz Sharif seeing today towards Nawaz Sharif for nomination of the chairman senate candidate and this candidate will become the chairman senate. She said that this is the blessing of Almighty Allah.

The Minister of State said not a single allegation of corruption has been proved against Nawaz Sharif instead of passing two years and the supplementary references are being field now endorse the fact that the previous NAB references based on JIT repot were flawed. She said from construction of motorways to ending load shedding and putting the country on the path of economic progress, it is PML-N which has kept its promises.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said not only did the Government stabilized the national economy but also initiated the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor for the prosperity of future generations of Pakistan. She said PTI Chairman’s unending propaganda against PML-N is only an attempt at diverting the attention from PTI Government’s poor performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Minister of State said Imran Khan has always been derailing democratic process either through sit-ins or through false allegations against the country’s elected Prime Minister. She said instead of hurling baseless allegations at PML-N Imran Khan should give answer for horse trading in the Senate elections in Punjab. She said Imran Khan should tell how Chaudhry Sarwar was elected as senator. She said PTI had 30 votes in Punjab assembly but Chaudhry Sarwar secured 44 votes.

Earlier addressing the ceremony Marriyum Aurangzeb has stressed the need for promoting tolerance and inculcating our indigenous values in the students. She said it is our responsibility to make our children productive and useful citizens of the country and this process begins at home with the grooming parents impart to children.

The Minister of State said our students are competing at international level and there is a need to educate our children about our indigenous cultural and moral values. She said private schools are playing an important role in imparting quality education in line with modern standards.

The Minster of State said under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Scheme reform process was started in schools of federal capital to bridge the gap between public and private sector education. Later talking to newsmen Marriyum Aurangzeb said opponents of PML-N is trying to weaken it but they will not succeed in their aspirations. She said people believe that PML-N is the only party that delivers on its promises.— SABAH