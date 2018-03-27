Wajid Zia records statement in Avenfield reference against Sharif family

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court has resumed hearing of Avenfield properties reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members today (Tuesday).

During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, prosecution witness and head of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia will record his statement before the court.

Defense lawyers Amjad Pervez and Khawaja Harris will cross examine him.

Informally talking to media outside accountability court, Nawaz said that he believes in the power of nation’s ‘thumbs’ than umpire’s finger. He stated that former president Pervez Musharraf constituted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to obtain certain results before the elections of 2002.

It is feared that the bureau is being used again in the same way against us, he said.

Nawaz Sharif further demanded to abolish rules made in martial law eras. I have commitments with the Constitution and law of this country, he asserted.

He said that he is also analyzing the talks being made regarding doctrine.

Previously, accountability court had rejected exemption from hearing pleas of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield reference. The defence lawyer had submitted new medical certificate of Kulsoom Nawaz along with his clients’ petitions seeking exemption for seven days from March 26.

The appeal stated that Ali Aimal will appear in place of Nawaz while Jahangir Jadoon will be Maryam’s representative.

The court had turned down the pleas and ordered to attend the hearings.

Orignally published by INP