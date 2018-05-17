Wajid, Zahid to record statements in Mumbai case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court here has summoned the Additional Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency Wajid Zia and Zahid Akhter to appear before the court and present evidence in the 2008 Mumbai attacks case.

The ATC is hearing the 26/11 attacks case, which has again come to prominence after recent statements from deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Witness Tajik Sohail Habib recorded his statement during the hearing on Wednesday. Judge Shahrukh Arjamund scheduled the next hearing on May 23.

With regards to the 27 Indian nationals who were to record their statement in the case, the judge asked for a report from the interior and foreign ministries on the status of the nationals. The judge said that the case is in its final stages and it is imperative to know whether the 27 witnesses will be able to have their statements recorded.

The case has been on hold for months due to the failure of the Indian witnesses to appear before the court. Since January 2016, on the request of the prosecution, government functionaries sitting at the helm of affairs were directed to produce the Indian nationals, but no serious response was given by the government.

In November 2017, an ATC issued a non-bailable warrant for witness Nazar Sharif after his continuous failure to appear before the court to record evidence in the Mumbai attacks case.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua appeared before the ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand in connection with the attacks in India’s financial capital on November 26, 2008 in which at least 166 people were killed by gunmen.

Earlier, the ATC directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a detailed report about summoning 27 Indian witnesses before the court.