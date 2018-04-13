Wajid will have to reveal names of people in JIT investigations: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Lit-erary Heritage Ms.Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking at the oath taking ceremony of the office bearers of Chitral Press Club here today said that Wajid Zia told the court that 40 people participated in the investigations of JIT but refused to tell their names, the money paid to them and the terms on which they were engaged. Marriyum said that Wajid Zia would have to narrate the story of Ali Baba and forty thieves to the people of Pakistan.

Wajid Zia will have to reveal the name of those forty faceless and nameless people who participated in JIT investigations . She said that the issue would not end just like that because an elected Prime Minister had been sent home and the people wanted to know the names of the people who participated in the investigations.

Wajid Zia the man who headed the JIT has unequivocally confessed in the Ehtsab court that he had no documentary evidence to prove that Nawaz Sharif received any salary from his son’s company and similarly it was neither written on any document nor any witness had deposed that the Trust Deed concerning Maryan Nawaz was fake,MOS said.

She said that even in the SC Judgment it was nowhere written that Maryam Nawaz should be asked to appear before JIT or to check the au-thenticity of the Trust Deed because it was fake. The minister said that none of the allegations on the basis of which Nawaz Sharif was disquali-fied had been established. Marriyum said that the cross-examination in the court had unraveled the truth. She said that no question had been asked about Iqama in the court on the basis of which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

The MOS said that Wajid Zia told the court that he had given the con-tract for investigation of the case to his cousin in London but refused to divulge how much money was paid to him claiming that it was his privi-lege not to the reveal that. She said that it was public money and it was an official document.

The MOS said that even to the question about who leaked picture of Hussain Nawaz he said that it was his privilege not to tell the name of the person. She said that the journalists should convey the truth to the masses through their pens.

Marriyum said that whatever had been happening to the elected Prime Ministers during the last seventy years should not happen now and the elected person should be given due respect.