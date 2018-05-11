Wajid testifies in Al-Azizia case against Sharifs

Islamabad

An accountability court on Thursday resumed hearing of a corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.Judge Mohammad Bashir is recording the statement of Panamagate joint investigation team head Wajid Zia after taking up the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of the Panamagate verdict.

The former premier also reached the court to attend the corruption trial, while co-accused – Hasan and Hussain Nawaz – have been declared absconder for not appearing before the court.

In an informal talk with reporters inside the court, Nawaz Sharif hailed PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement about NAB’s functions, adding that the anti-graft watchdog was misusing the authority in many cases.

Calling for abolishing the NAB law, the former PM said that Pervez Musharaf, former president, had designed it for his vested interests. “We could not concentrate on this law due to focus on development works,” he said.

Talking about recent allegations of money-laundering, Sharif said that an emergency presser has been called at the Punjab House in Islamabad to respond the accusations.

Three corruption references pertaining to Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children –Maryam, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar are being heard by the court.

All prosecution witnesses in the London flats case have been examined, while Wajid Zia and investigation officer are yet to be testified in remaining two references.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted around the one-month extension to the accountability court for wrapping up the corruption cases against members of Sharif family. The apex court, while hearing a plea filed by accountability court judge, ordered the trial court to complete the proceedings until June 9.

Judge Mohammad Bashir in his plea sought three months to conclude the cases but the court approved the one-month extension. The previous deadline is going to expire on May 12.—INP