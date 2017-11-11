We are waiting for justice since1947: Nawab of Junagadh

Islamabad

Only those nations remain alive in the history of mankind who never surrender nor compromise on their right of self-determination. Similarly, territorial integrity is also sacred for such nations and they do not allow occupation even of an inch of their land. Fall of Junagadh is an appalling chapter in the history of subcontinent. On 9th of November, 1947, the Indian army advanced its troops while capturing Pakistan’s flag and hoisting its own flag on the state house of Junagardh. Indian army committed severe atrocities against the people of Pakistan in Junagadh. The government of Pakistan reacted strongly to this illegal occupation which was also in complete violation of international law and human rights. At the helm of early problems faced by Pakistan (lack of resources, unorganized army, a gigantic flow of refugees), it was not possible for Pakistan to strike back against the Indian aggression in Junagadh.

Junagadh was a princely state of the subcontinent. Out of 562 states of British India, Junagadh enjoyed the unique privilege of being the fifth largest state in terms of revenue generation and 2nd largest among Muslim states. Junagadh was the premier state in the western Kathiawar region of India, commanding great strategic importance as a maritime state. In 1941 it had a population of 670,000, of which over 80 per cent were Hindus, ruled over by a Muslim Nawab. With the announcement of the Indian Independence Act in 1947, it was made clear that the states have three options either they may accede to the state of their choice (India or Pakistan) or remain independent. Different tactics were used to capture Junagadh like the economic blockade of the state and the establishment of Aarzee Hukumat (Provisional Government) in 1947.

Nawab Mohabat Khanji, the then governor of Junagadh reached an agreement with Quaid-e-Azam, then Governor General of Pakistan and signed the Instrument of Accession. This was not the sole decision of the Nawab of Junagadh but of the state council comprising both Hindu and Muslim members as their representatives from respective communities.