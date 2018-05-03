Waiting for PTI power show

PTI power show at Minar e Pakistan on Sunday is viewed with mixed opinions on account certain factors: one, PTI Sundays gathering believed to be éclat due to mammoth public participation; secondly; conversely to it the new members it embraced are the same faces who parted their ways with old leaders; Thirdly; same faces being part in a rising Party are hardly believed to bring something distinct changes.

However, PTI’s 11-Point Agenda is not novel and less-appealing to rational minds, as for all those are same promises, have been offered by all the previous Government as part of election campaigns. What would distinguish the PTI remains to be seen in future at national level though we find a better record of performance in KP. A large scale gathering does not means any party’s success, for PTI’s true success rests in the fact that how far it would succeed as after coming to power with more or less same faces in meeting its pre-power promises and public aspirations.

M AZAM SHAIKH

Larkana

Related