‘Wait no more!’ Atif Aslim drops glimpse of Raat song

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated singer Atif Aslam made a thrilling addition to his chart-topping songs by releasing harmonious “Raat” song.

Atif Aslam, who is one of the best playback singers in the Indian and Pakistani music industries of all time, took to Twitter to tease his fans for the release of his new music video.

“Wait no more! Dropping the glimpse of the most awaited track Raat,” wrote Atif Aslam.

The announcement was taken by storm by social media users as they widely expressed their excitement and appreciation for the much anticipated song.

Here are some reactions;

Wohoooo💕❤️ — 𝘼𝙠𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙖 𝘼𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙯 | #RAAT 💫 (@akshita_atif) February 25, 2021

Yeahhh 😍😍 this looks amazing ❤️ — Afsana Aadeez (@AfsanaAadeez) February 25, 2021