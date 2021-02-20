Wait is over! Karachi Kings releases ‘magnificent’ anthem amid PSL2021

KARACHI – The defending champions, Karachi Kings, has released its magnificent anthem to charge the fans amid the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The spectacular music video starts with the display of a trophy clinched by ‘Dilo kay Badshah’ in PSL2020 edition.

It also features the moments when franchise owner Salman Iqbal holds the trophy after 2020 victory. Pakistan’s swing sultan Waseem Akram, celebrity Hamayun Saeed and others were also featured in the thrilling song.

“And the wait is over Double! Presenting you the Magnificent Anthem Multiple musical notes of the Defending Champions #KarachiKings Smiling face with sunglasses,” said the PSL franchise in a tweet.

To watch the full anthem video click on the link below:https://t.co/dR0rg4hQ4N#YehHaiKarachi — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 20, 2021

“Come on Champions Kay Fans let’s roar with this tune,” it added.