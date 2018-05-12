Srinagar

Wailing fathers ask ‘why our innocent sons were killed?’ A straight metalled road towards the west of troubled Pulwama town leads to the picturesque village of Aveen Gund. A few doors down the street stands the newly constructed single-storied house of Muhammad Rajab Naikoo.

A plastic banner carrying the picture of Naikoo’s slain son hangs from the porch with people, particularly from the adjoining villages, trickling into the house. Above the porch, a loudspeaker intermittently blares out the songs of resistance written by local bards.

Inside the house, Naikoo, sitting in the corner of one of his uncluttered rooms, asks frequently why the government forces snuffed the life of his 15 year old innocent son.

With misty eyes, he occasionally looks at the banner through a window. On May 7, when the villagers heard through the grapevine that Hizbul Mujahideen commander Saddam Padder and his four associates were killed in an encounter in the Badigam area of Shopian, Naikoo’s son Zubair Ahmad, a student of class 11th along with his three friends, two of them his namesakes, went to participate in his last rites.

When they reached near Nagbal village in Shopian, a few kilometers from encounter site, a volley of bullets, fired by government forces, hit Ahmad resulting in his death.

“We were inside an orchard when first bullet hit his arm. He shrieked aloud “Waie Moji’’ (Oh! Mother) and soon many bullets pierced through his abdomen and chest,” said his 12 year old namesake friend Zubair with quivering lips.

“He fell on the soft ground covered with blades of grass and blood started oozing out of his body from multiple wounds,” he added.

An ambulance was called in after some youth made frantic calls to district hospital Shopian but the government forces, according to Zubair, did not allow the ambulance to ferry Ahmad to hospital.—GK