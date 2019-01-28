Wahi Pandhi — a forgotten city

Wahi Pandhi is a small city in district Dadu, Sindh. This city is the base camp of Gorakh Hill Station – highest mountain peak of Sindh. Hundreds of tourists visit Gorakh Hill Station daily, but they are disappointed by the unpleasant look of the base camp. This city lacks a lot of basic facilities including Sui gas, doctor’s shortage, girl’s high school, proper road and many more. But one of the major problems which always create severe difficulties for local people in rainy days is absence of drainage system. There is no proper drainage system in this city.

Whenever it rains, dirty stagnant water rests on the main busy road for months. This dirty water creates a lot of snags for the citizens and also causes water borne diseases in the area. Citizens requested many times to the Union Council Chairman, elected MPA and MNA to address this serious issue, but all in vain. People are forced to live miserable life in this city. It is requested to the higher authorities to take steps in order to ease lives of people and make base camp of Gorakh Hill Station an attractive place in order to promote tourism and earn revenue which is badly needed at this juncture.

RIAZ AHMED RUSTAMANI

Taluka Johi, Dadu

