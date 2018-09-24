Waheed Panjwani to contest elections of Okhai Memon Jamat: President

Abdul Waheed Panjwani decides to contest elections once again for remaining tenure of 2017-2019 for the President of Okhai Memon Jamat.

The election will be held on Sunday 30th September, 2018 from 10 AM till 5 PM without any break at the Husein Ebrahim Sports Complex Hussainabad, F.B Area.

Abdul Waheed Panjwani Patron Okhai Memon Jamat has served before as the President of Okhai Memon Jamat and pledges to deliver as follows;

I will try to end grouping within the our Okhai Memon Jamat by creating brotherhood within and will try to unite elders, senior citizens and all social workers of OMJ to strengthen it like past

With the increase in population of our OMJ, more and more financial resources are required and for that I will request donors for more donations so that financial assets of OMJ increase.

We will shift “Head Office” and “Board Meeting Room” of OMJ to new “Senior Citizens Building”. With this action OMJ will save upto 1.5 million on monthly basis and will amass to 18 million (almost 2 caror) on yearly basis.

Hussainabad is facing shortage of potable water, streets are in shambles and main road needs to be cleaned up garbage all around. We will co-ordinate with Sindh Government to solve these issues.

For Family Park we plan to install more rides, more benches and security cameras with additional security guards.

Senior citizens of Okhai Memon Jamat will be going to perform Hajj like they use to go in the past.

Sports activities will be encouraged and will be supported whole heartedly.

We will definitely try our level best to establish an OMJ community centre in Mosmiyaat locality and besides that we will try to get rid of encroachments on bus stop, try to clean garbage dump site at Green Belts and paving of streets in Mosmiyaat locality.

We will try to resolve Memon Society’s potable water and other basis issues like street paving, cleanliness etc.

Samadhan issues need to sorted out constitutionality, we will bring constitutional amendments with the confidence of OMJ.

To acquire land for graveyard is top most priority.We will change policy on donors from selected few to unlimited donors and for that we will organize a donors conference and will allocate various projects for various donors etc etc.Okhai Memon Youth Service was created with basic objective to create opportunities of Education for OMJ. We will support Okhai Memon Youth Service as best as we can.We will shift “Head Office” and “Board Meeting Room” of OMJ to new “Senior Citizens Building”. With this action OMJ will save upto 1.5 million on monthly basis and will amass to 18 million (almost 2 caror) on yearly basis.

We will try to improve bus services of OMJ

We will try to improve the condition of community centres at Hussainabad and at Memon Society—INP

Share on: WhatsApp