Wahab urges PTI not to divide people

Spokesperson of Sindh government Murtaza Wahabhas said that leaders of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) weretrying to divide people. According to details, Wahab said that PTI alleges thatdecisions of Sindh government are based on its enmity toward Karachi andaccused PTI leader of trying to divide people with such statements.He also urged the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to act responsibly in these testing times. He also appealed the masses to take precautionary measures while venturing out of their homes. In his statement, he said it was necessary to mold ourselves according to the changing circumstances. Markets are crowded after resumption of business activities in Sindh, he said. Now everyone will have to take precautionary measures. Wahab urged people to wear masks and observe social distancing when outside. “Coronavirus is a reality and we will have to take precautions to survive this,” the provincial government spokesman said. He urged the masses to support the government in its efforts.Wahab said that some leaders of the PTI are saying that coronavirus was a minor flu whilesome Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders alleged that the number of corona positives was being misreported.