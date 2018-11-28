Wahab terms PTI 100 days misery for common men with historic inflation

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that PTI government was completing 100 days but it did nothing for the betterment and social upliftment of people adding that PTI made only false and tall claims. Talking to media in premises of Sindh Assembly, Provincial Advisor said that PTI government’s 100 days was worst part of Pakistan history as people were compelled to commit suicides due to tsunami of price hike owning to government’s wrong policies in the country. He said that PTI made tall promises with the people before coming to power but now Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet just wasting nation’s precious time in justifying their U-turn policies. PTI, Provincial Advisor added that changed into Pakistan Turning Institute.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that earlier PTI had claimed to bring $200 billion to country but neither a single penny had been brought into the country nor any foreign investment in 100 days. He said that rather constructing homes as PTI promised to build 5 million houses for poor people, houses and shelters of poor people were erased in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore and added that his own resistance in Banigala was illegal and required to be regularised as ordered by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Responding to PTI opposition leader in Sindh Assembly speech, he said that Chief Minister Sindh had been fighting for additional water share to Karachi for last two years and raised this important matter on various forums including at council of common interest.

