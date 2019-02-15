Wahab says Governor Sindh creating hurdles in legislation

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that preparing policies for province is not responsibility of Governor Sindh but he is creating hurdles in the way of legislation enacted by Sindh Assembly.

Talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly on Thursday, Murtaza Wahab said that actions of Sindh Governor reflected that he has no knowledge about the law of land.

He said that Sindh province had been deprived of its fundamental rights and federal transfers to the province are being curtailed. He demanded of federal government to immediately release Rs.105 billion outstanding dues of Sindh so that development schemes could be completed in time.

The Advisor said that PTI government had no economic agenda therefore every common Pakistani had been made to suffer adding that unemployment and price hike has played havoc with lives of people of country.

He said that in last six months Rs.300 billion have been borrowed by the PTI government from State Bank of Pakistan which is highest in 72 years history of the country.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further stated that they have only observed u-turns on every issue of PTI government since its inception and added that soon “go Imran go” campaign to start in country.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp