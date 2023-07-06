LAHORE – Angry public is not ready to pardon cricketer Wahab Riaz even after his apology on splashing bikers and small cars on a flooded city roads last day.

The cricketer holding Sports and Youth Affairs portfolio in the interim provincial cabinet on Thursday issued an apology on his Twitter handle after his viral video of reckless driving and splashing bikers and small cars on a flooded Lahore road attracted huge public criticism.

In the viral video, fast bowler and the provincial minister can be seen driving recklessly on the flooded roads and splashing rainwater onto the passing motorcyclists and cars.

Social media users slammed the cricketer for his careless driving and splashing the passing two and four wheelers.

Wahab who come to the real limelight after an impressive and hostile bowling spell against Australia’s Shane Watson during a World Cup encounter and later on conceding six sixes in an over to Iftikhar Ahmed in an exhibition match clarified his position in a tweet.

There are always two sides of the coin, but unfortunately we always see the wrong one only. I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it was purely unintentional and was misperceived in a very wrong way. Let’s try to spread positivity always and not malign this beautiful country of… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 6, 2023

“There are always two sides of the coin, but unfortunately we always see the wrong one only. I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it was purely unintentional and was misperceived in a very wrong way. Let’s try to spread positivity always and not malign this beautiful country of ours with negative propagandas. Stay blessed”, he tweeted.

But the apology failed to satisfy the social media users. Perturbed people slammed the cricketer while replying to his tweet.

انسان لاشعوری طور پر اپنا اندر دکھاتا ہے۔ آپ کے لاشعور میں ہی لوگوں کا مذاق اڑانا اور ان کی تضحیک شامل ہے لہذا گذشتہ روز کی حرکت پر قوم کو بالکل بھی حیرت نہیں ہوئی۔ — Nouman Tasleem (@nouman_tasleem) July 6, 2023

“People unintentionally show their inner selves. Insulting and making fun of people is in your instinct. So, the nation is not surprised as it is well aware about your attitude”, tweeted Nauman Tasleem.

Another Twitter user went on to demand his resignation from the interim cabinet for his questionable attitude towards public at large.