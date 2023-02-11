Wahab Riaz will reportedly take his oath as Punjab’s interim sports minister after the conclusion of the upcoming season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 37-year-old, who was recently named sports minister in the newly formed cabinet of Punjab, was set to take his oath on February 12th before it was deferred again. He initially could not take part in the ceremony due to his commitments to the Bangladesh Premier League.

The added responsibility for Wahab Riaz also cast doubt over his participation in PSL 8.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board’s acting head, Najam Sethi, personally requested caretaker Chief minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to defer the ceremony until the conclusion of Pakistan’s premier cricketing competition which has been accepted.

The left-armer, who leads the wicket-takers category in PSL, will be available for all of Peshawar Zalmi’s games in the upcoming season.

Wahab recently made his return from Bangladesh in an exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. The game, for him, did not go according to the plan however as he was smashed for six 6’s in his final over by Iftikhar Ahmed.

Luckily for him, the exhibition status of the game rules out his name from going into the record books for the wrong reasons.

Peswhar Zalmi opens its PSL campaign against Karachi Kings on February 14th.