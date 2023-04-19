Wahab Riaz names his newborn son after his late father

Test cricketer and Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has named his newborn baby boy after his late father.

Using his twitter handle, the cricketer said his son would be called ‘Sikander’ in memory of his beloved father.

Riaz shared a photograph of his late father and wrote on the microblogging platform that Alhamdulillah Allah has blessed him with a baby boy. He said once again Sikandar was back in his life.

“Sikandar has and will always be a part of me since I started. Love u Abbu missing u the most,” he said. The pacer’s love for his father has always been a prominent feature of his life. Earlier, this month, he took to Instagram and shared his love for his late father on the latter’s birth anniversary.