Wahab Riaz greets Shehroz, Naila for scaling world’s 10th highest peak

Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has congratulated young mountaineers Shehroz Kashif and Naila Kayani for successfully scaling the world’s 10th highest peak, Annapurna, in Nepal.

In a greeting message on Monday, Wahab Riaz said that young mountaineers have achieved a great feat by climbing the 8091-meter-high peak.

He said Shahroz Kashif, the world’s youngest mountaineer, has climbed 11 peaks higher than 8,000 meters.

He said that Nayla Kayani has won the honour of being the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit Annapurna Peak.

“Young mountaineers have given great distinction to Pakistan by scaling the Annapurna peak quite successfully”.

He said youngsters like Shehroz Kashif and Naila Kayani are an asset of the country.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has also congratulated Shehroz Kashif and Naila Kayani on their great feat. “Shehroz is a high-spirited and courageous mountaineer”.

He said that hard work and dedication played a key role in achieving bigger goals. “Shehroz Kashif and Naila Kayani’s success is a big honour for the nation”.

He further said that Shahroz Kashif and Naila Kayani have set a great examples for the talented youth by scaling Annapurna peak.