LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated fast bowler Wahab Riaz has officially announced his retirement from international cricket.

The cricketers, who is currently serving as interim sports minister in Punjab, shared the development on social media platform X.

“Stepping off the international pitch. After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me”.

🏏 Stepping off the international pitch 🌟 After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 🙏 Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023

In a statement, the right-armed pacer also talked about his future plans as he is set to embrace an exciting new phase in his journey, centered on participating in franchise cricket across the globe.

“Having firmly established himself as a lethal left arm fast in the cricketing realm, Wahab Riaz has chosen to step away from international cricket to devote his energies to the vibrant landscape of franchise cricket. His decision comes with a fervent desire to continue his passion for the game on a different platform, while contributing his expertise and experience to elevate the franchise cricket experience for fans and fellow players alike,” read the official statement.

“I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have” said Wahab Riaz.

The cricketing fraternity had extended its warmest wishes to Wahab Riaz as he sets out on this exhilarating journey. His contributions to the game and his dedication to enhancing the cricketing experience are sure to create ripples in the world of franchise cricket.

Wahab has 237 International wickets under his belt, 1,104 professional wickets in his career so far, the highest wicket taker in PSL history, and the first Pakistani to have 400+ wickets in T20 format.