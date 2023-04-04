Former Pakistan international Wahab Riaz continues to make strides in his role as advisor to Chief Minister Punjab after announcing his latest project the Ramadan Sports Series festival.

The 37-year-old announced the details of the event on his social media.

According to the details, the competitions in six different disciplines will take place from April 7th to April 11th at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

Wahab also thanked the relevant authorities and personnel for making the event possible.

Punjab’s best athletes in six major sports will compete for championship and win the highest prize money in our history. I want to thank Ali Randhawa and Rafia Haider, secretary sports and all elite departments for their efforts to make it possible, the former pacer wrote on his Twitter.

The six aforementioned sports include Badminton, Cricket (tape ball), Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, and Table Tennis.

Prize money of PKR 8 million will be on offer in total.

The Ramadan Sports Series 2023 is another initiative by Wahab Riaz who has taken to his interim sports advisor on Sports and Youth Affairs role like fish to water.

Since being named as part of Punjab’s interim setup, he has undertaken several tasks to improve the lives of athletes and the sporting facilities in the province. He was the last member to take the oath for his office due to his cricketing commitments.

But since taking over the role, he has not looked out of place at all.