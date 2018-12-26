Wahab pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday while extoling the accomplishments of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto said that her progressive ideas, persuasive personality and persistent struggle contributed a great deal for the strengthening of democracy in the country. In his message on the 11th death anniversary of the former Prime Minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto faced the vindictiveness of the dictators pluckily and steadfastly. Adviser said that the perseverance and brilliance of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was acknowledged by the entire world. The attempts of assassination on her also didn’t shatter her courage and determination, the Adviser added.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto never vacillated from making sacrifices for the progression of the country. She for her entire life strived to uphold the basic rights of the most deprived people of the country, he said. Murtaza Wahab said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was martyred by the forces of terrorism and intolerance for standing up for democracy. Her underscoring the importance and urgency to defeat the scourge of terrorism won the infinite number of well-wishers around the globe, the Adviser said.

He said that despite clear and present danger, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto preferred to come back to her homeland for accomplishing the mission of her father, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Adviser said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the voice of millions of Pakistanis and her love for Pakistan and Sindh was unmatched.

He said that the contribution of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for democracy and women’s rights will be remembered forever. Murtaza Wahab while eulogizing the courage of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto said that her courageous and inspiring leadership particularly in the dark days of Zia ul Haq’s dictatorship, when she lived through rigorous solitary confinement is a model for the political leaders of this era.

Share on: WhatsApp