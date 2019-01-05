Wahab pays rich tributes to ZAB on eve of his 91st birth anniversary

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti Corruption Barrister Murtaza paid rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) on the occasion of 91st birth anniversary to be observed on Saturday January 05, across the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Murtaza Wahab said that we should vow to continue with our efforts to take the philosophy, vision and mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto forward to take the country out of the prevailing crises.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always remains committed to complete the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He paid tributes to the unforgettable contributions of the visionary leader in the progress of the country.

The Advisor to CM Sindh lauded late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s political vision, wisdom and bravery. It was commendable, the way he brought political parties on a single platform and struggled for strengthening democratic norms in the country, he added.

Murtaza Wahab said that the best way to pay tribute to the legendary leader on his birth anniversary is to renew the commitment to follow his thought-provoking and revolutionary ideas for the progress of the country. He said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had extraordinary qualities, and had the ability to unite all political forces of the country for the cause of democracy and the stability.

