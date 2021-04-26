Wahab opens RO Plant in Railway Colony

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated RO Plant in Railway Colony on SundayWahab had promised to install RO plant to the residents of Railway Colony and he had fulfilled his promise.

The RO plant has been set up under a public-private partnership.RO plant has automatic remote control.The RO plant will be able to provide 7,500 gallons of water per day to the population.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab Murtaza Wahab on the occasion said the PPP does not believe in announcements but in practical measures.

He said Clean drinking water is the right of every slum dweller like every citizen. “We stand with our people and we will fulfill all the promises made to them,” Wahab asserted.