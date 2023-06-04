Wahab lauds renovation of Bilawal Chowrangi

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh, has said that roundabouts, parks and playgrounds equipped with modern facilities not only become the centre of public attention but also add to thebeauty of the areas.

“Our priority is to give our next generation a healthy and spacious environment. Taking vigorous measures to provide a clean and peaceful environment so that healthy people can lay the foundation for a better future of the homeland.”

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, expressed these views while inspecting the renovation work at Bilawal Round-about, Clifton. On this occasion, Administrator DMC South Hammad ND Khan, President of PPP District South Khalil Hoat, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi and Director Parks Asim Ali Khan were also alongside him. Bilawal Roundabout is a beautiful addition to the beauty of the Clifton area, Murtaza Wahab said while Congratulating Hammad ND Khan and his entire team. Administrator South Hammad ND. Khan said that the municipality of South has a central position in the City of Quaid. In the ongoing journey

of development in South District, bringing more innovation over time and using the available resources, many more projects have been started to renovate parks, chowrangis and sports fields, with the completion of which the people will be able to enjoy leisure facilities.