Wahab felicitates Balochis on ‘Baloch Cultural Day’

Observer Report

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has felicitated all the Balochi brothers and sisters across the country on annual ‘Baloch Culture Day’.

In his message regarding the day here on Saturday, Murtaza Wahab said that the ‘Baloch Culture Day is a festival of peace, happiness and love.

He said that every dimension of Baloch culture is rich and colorful and Baloch Culture Day is a day to celebrate and highlight these rich traditions and depicting living traditions of Balochi life.

