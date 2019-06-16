Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information & Archives, Law & Anti- Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed displeasure over the statement of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan regarding national cricket team.

Reacted to the statement on Sunday, Murtaza Wahab said that the PM’s comment regarding national cricket team is very humiliating and discourages our cricket team. Our cricket team players are not “Ralu Kata” who are insignia and proud of our Green Flag and due to this type of statement our cricket team morals will be down.

He said that this comment shows mental level of Prime Minister of Pakistan. This is very indecent and below of level of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Advisor to PM further criticized that how Imran Khan being a sportsman resembling their national players to “Ralu Kata”. This shows the incompetency that he is giving the name of national players as “Ralu Kata”.

He said that we demand Prime Minister of Pakistan to please refrain to remarks because these remarks will down the moral of our cricket team. He said that half a dozen of “Ralu Kata” are working in your party (PTI).

The remarks regarding cricket team is unbearable for Pakistani Nation, Murtaza Wahab added.