Wahab dismisses claims of Sindh govt receiving bribes to reopen markets

Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday shot down allegations claiming that the province was soliciting bribes to allow resumption of trade activities.

Wahab, in a video message, said that such allegations are an attempt to malign provincial authorities and that stern action will be taken against the people involved in the “propaganda”. “Allegations against the Sindh government for soliciting bribes from traders are baseless and are fabricated lies,” he said, adding: “Legal action will be taken against those playing their part in spreading this propaganda.”

Wahab warned that the province had called on the Federal Investigation Agency and other agencies to probe the matter and take stern action against those spreading fake news during such critical times. Wahab said that he would contact the FIA and other agencies against the rumor mongers. Moreover, the industrial community itself has denied such tactics. He said that all such elements could ever do was indulge in blame others. “The Sindh government will not reduce public service with such heinous tactics,” he said adding: “The propagandists will fail.”

Wahab reminded the people that the province was doing everything in its power to make sure people were not afflicted with hardships during these times and that it had taken safety measures after the first case was reported on February 26.

At this critical juncture, absurd and baseless allegations must be avoided. “If any individual or association has evidence, we assure you of action,” he concluded.