Wahab brings Mughal era back to life

Salim Ahmed

The Mughal era was brought back to life by artist Abdul Wahab through his oil paintings which were put on display on Wednesday at the GC University Lahore Minhas Art Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Lost and Found” also housed eighteen watercolor and aquarelle paintings of rural landscapes by renowned artist Nazir Ahmed. Eminent architect Nayyar Ali Dada inaugurated the exhibition organized by the University’s Fine Arts Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah appreciated that Abdul Wahab had not only highlighted the beauty of Mughal architecture but also presented the life around these buildings through miniatures. “His paintings have a strong potential to turn people aware about our cultural heritage,” he added. However, Prof Shah said, that Nazir Ahmed’s paintings were a strong reminder of William Wordsworth’s love for nature.

Abdul Wahab put on display his nine paintings including of Taj Mahal, Masjid Wazir Khan, Hiran Minar, Sheish Mahal and Lahore Forte. Wahab’s paintings show large images of architectural heritage rendered in dark colors superimposed with other images representing Mughal miniatures rendered full in miniature technique.

“These miniatures images vividly stand out against dark background providing a touch of three- dimensionality,” said eminent painter Dr Ajaz Anwar during his visit to the exhibition along with the university’s Registrar Saboor Ahmed Khan. Dr Ajaz Anwar also appreciated the Nazir’s piatings, saying that Nazir’s oil paintings were very expressive and the involved viewer the scene.

Talking to media, Nazir Ahmed said that every artist was fascinated by something but nature fascinated him because it was created not by man but by the Almighty Allah. “I just attempt to capture it glory on my canvas or paper,” he concluded.

GCU Fine Arts Department Chairperson Mr Erfan Ullah Babar also lauded the artwork of both artists, saying that the exhibition would remain open for two weeks for art lovers.