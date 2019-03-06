Wahab asks Chohan to apologise

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday reacted to the Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan statement for his utterances with regard to Hindus and Kashmiri people and has demanded that Mr.

Chohan must tender an unqualified apology to our Hindus and Kashmiri brothers & sisters. He also demanded of PTI leadership to reprimand Mr. Chohan. In a statement, he said that using such insulting attributions for a religion was a clear sign of being a quite uncivilized person.

He said that every PTI worker unfortunately considers himself a custodian of all wisdom. He advised Mr. Chohan to use common sense prior to making such insulting and ridiculous utterances.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab further condemned the Indian aggression in strong words. Wahab said that Pakistani Valiant Armed Forces are the best forces in the world and we will stand with our armed forces to defend our motherland.

He said that the entire Pakistani Nation is united to foil Indian designs and conspiracies. Regarding the aggression by the Indian Navy in Pakistani jurisdiction in the sea last night, the Advisor added that Pakistan Navy is ready to counter any aggression.

Share on: WhatsApp