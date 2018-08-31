Wah varsity organizes MDSRI conference

Our Correspondent

Wah Cantt

University of Wah on Thursday organised two-day international conference to appreciate research activities among the students. According to the university, the conference entitled ‘4th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference’ (MDSRIC)’ presided over by retired General Sadiq Ali.

During he said “I am glad to learn that the Conference has become a regular annual feature of the University for providing a platform for young researchers to share their research findings with the academic community”.

To create a harmonious and affluent society, Universities have a dominant role towards a knowledge based economy, principally driven by advancements in the fields of science and technology. Abundant natural resources available in Pakistan can be exploited/harnessed only through scientific and technological advances, indigenously.

The convener welcomed Prof Dr Alan Fryar, University of Kentucky, who has travelled from USA to Pakistan only to participate.

