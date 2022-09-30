W Series, the all-female motorsports championship, is in danger of going belly up before its third season concludes with this weekend’s race in Singapore possibly being the last one on the calendar.

It still has two more rounds scheduled after this week in Austin and Mexico as support events for Formula One next month.

The series had accrued net liabilities of 7.5 million pounds ($8.29 million) at the end of 2021 with its financial situation continuously depreciating this year as well. According to the Daily Telegraph of Britain, the championship owes “significant sums” to contractors.

Catherine Bond Muir, the founder of the competition, expressed optimism that it would survive the financially turbulent period although she did not guarantee that the races in Austin and Mexico would go ahead as planned even if the championship leader, Jamie Chadwick, fails to wrap up the title in Singapore.

She also did not reassure the racers that W Series will be able to payout the prize money to the winners. The free-to-enter championship offers a total prize pot of $1.5 million of which $500,000 is reserved for the winner.

Jamie Chadwick currently leads the standings and can wrap up the title with a win at Singapore. She also won the previous two W Series titles.

The complete payout of the prize money is important for the British driver as she aims to make history by getting a seat in F1.