‘VVIP movement’: Four private schools shut down in Quetta for two days

Quetta

Four private schools situated on Zarghoon Road and Airport Road in Quetta have been directed to close down for two days due to VVIP movement. According to private schools association sources, a notification was sent by the deputy commissioner of Quetta to shut down the schools for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

These include Saint Francis Grammar School, Saint Joseph’s Convent School, Sacred Heart School and Wilderness School. It is unclear as of now as to who the VVIP is. However, according to official sources, President Mamnoon Hussain will be travelling to Quetta for two days.—INP